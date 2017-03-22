Tenth Annual Northeast NC Daffodil Society Daffodil Show

Saturday Mar 25, 2017

Starts: 1:00 PM Ends: 4:00 PM

The Northeast North Carolina Daffodil Society in conjunction with the Currituck County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers invite the public to attend and participate in the Tenth Annual Daffodil Show to be held at the Currituck County Center on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm. The Center is located at 120 Community Way, Barco, NC. The show includes horticulture, artistic design, and photography entry categories with special exhibit classes for youth, novice, and small growers. Each category is unique in that the horticulture division showcases daffodils representing many of the more than 1,000 varieties of blooms and the artistic design section, with the 2017 theme of “Fame, Fame, Fame”, showcases individual interpretations of the theme using daffodil varieties. Exhibitors do not have to belong to the Northeast NC Daffodil Society to participate in the show.