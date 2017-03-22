Published: Friday Mar 24, 2017
Government Meetings
The Currituck County Board of Commissioners will hold there regular meeting on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Commissioner's meeting room at the Historic Currituck Courthouse Complex 153 Courthouse Road. Currituck, NC 27929
The Currituck County Land Use Plan Steering Committee will hold their Regular Meeting on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 6:15 PM in the Currituck County Extension Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, NC 27917
Local News
CAMDEN – The Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl earlier this week as a suicide. Sheriff Tony Perry said deputies found the girl's body inside a Camden residence after receiving a call about 6:55 p.m. Monday.
Local News
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service started a prescribed burn of 5,000 acres Thursday afternoon in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, producing a huge smoke plume visible for miles around. The burn is taking place in the Roanoke Marshes south of Manns Harbor.
Local News
Pasquotank County commissioners took their first look at new regulations on solar farms on Monday, but decided against imposing a moratorium on solar facilities until those rules are in place. County Manager Rodney Bunch and Planning Director Shelley Cox presented most of the amended new solar ordinance to commissioners on Monday. Commissioners only had an hour to discuss it, so they scheduled another work session in two weeks.
Saturday Mar 25, 2017
Starts: 1:00 PM Ends: 4:00 PM
The Northeast North Carolina Daffodil Society in conjunction with the Currituck County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers invite the public to attend and participate in the Tenth Annual Daffodil Show to be held at the Currituck County Center on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm. The Center is located at 120 Community Way, Barco, NC. The show includes horticulture, artistic design, and photography entry categories with special exhibit classes for youth, novice, and small growers. Each category is unique in that the horticulture division showcases daffodils representing many of the more than 1,000 varieties of blooms and the artistic design section, with the 2017 theme of “Fame, Fame, Fame”, showcases individual interpretations of the theme using daffodil varieties. Exhibitors do not have to belong to the Northeast NC Daffodil Society to participate in the show.
Saturday Apr 22, 2017
Starts: 12:30 PM Ends: 5:00 PM
Earth Day celebration at Elizabeth City State University featuring local produce and vendors.
Saturday Apr 22, 2017
Starts: 9:00 AM Ends: 4:00 PM
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting the 2017 Currituck Home, Flower, and Garden Show for one day only on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 am to 4 pm. This free, public event will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension Service, Currituck County Center located at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC, 27917. The theme for this year’s show is “Every Day is Earth Day” and will showcase perennials, annuals, fruiting plants, and plant composting opportunities. In addition, the festival will host a variety of vendors, educational booths, gardening demonstrations, plant sales, and a “Secret Garden” filled with children’s activities. So bring the whole family and come out for a bloomin’ good time! For more information about the Currituck Home, Flower, and Garden Show, please contact Sarah Watts at sewatts@ncsu.eduor (252) 232-2262.
Saturday May 06, 2017
Starts: 9:00 AM Ends: 1:00 PM
Weekly farmer's market held every Saturday from the first of May thru the end of October. Featuring local produce; baked Goods; plants and flowers; arts and crafts; cooking and arts-and-crafts demonstrations; music and live performances; and more.